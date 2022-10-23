Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens continue to have injury issues in their backfield as they enter Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, but one player they will be getting back is running back Gus Edwards. With J.K. Dobbins going on injured reserve, does Edwards have fantasy relevance this week? Should he be placed in your fantasy football lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Edwards hasn’t played a competitive game since 2020, recovering from a ACL tear he suffered in practice in August 2021. The last time he was out there, the Ravens had a dynamic rushing attack where Edwards was somewhat involved. He racked up more than 700 yards and averaged about 45 yards per game. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of usage he has in his first game back.

Start or sit in Week 7?

It’s best to leave Edwards on the bench until his role is clearly defined.