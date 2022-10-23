Raheem Blackshear start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers have had a rough start to the season, going 1-5 through their first six games as they’ve been dealing with some serious offensive issues. Not only have they been without both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold due to ankle injuries, but they just traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, leaving plenty of questions surrounding the backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Raheem Blackshear

While Blackshear really hasn’t been involved at all in the Panthers’ offense since being released by the Buffalo Bills ahead of this season, the departure of Christian McCaffrey could open up a window for him to see some action in the coming weeks. Although D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are likely to see the biggest workload increase, Blackshear could be used as a receiving option as well going forward.

Start or sit in Week 7?

For now, leave Raheem Blackshear on the bench or on waivers in Week 7. Keep an eye out to see how his backfield involvement grows over the next few games as he might be worth stashing on your bench just in case.