Damien Harris start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris practiced this week and appears ready to take the field for the Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. If you are considering whether to insert him into the lineup after missing last week’s contest, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris left early in the Week 6 win over the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury, and he was unavailable for last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns as Rhamondre Stevenson took on a significant workload in both games. It will be interesting to see how healthy Harris will be in this matchup, but he isn’t even listed as limited on the injury report, so he must be feeling good going into this one. In his last full game, Harris rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Green Bay Packers.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Harris should be involved a decent amount in this offense, though Stevenson is the back you should want with less injury uncertainty. Harris should be considered a top-25 back in Week 7, so he is definitely worthy of a flex option.