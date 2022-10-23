 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 7 Sunday

The Panthers are clearly looking toward their future, and they top the list among teams going for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

By Erik Buchinger
Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

If you’re an NFL Draft enthusiast or cheer for a team that has not gotten off to the best start, it’s never too early to be thinking draft time. Sunday’s matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans certainly isn’t one of the highlights if you’re looking for games of the week, but this one features a pair of one-win teams that could go a long way in where they’re slotted in the NFL Draft.

Additionally, we’re already seeing “sellers” at the trade deadline, most notably the Carolina Panthers. The franchise already fired head coach Matt Ruhle and unloaded their top player Christian McCaffrey along with wide receiver Robbie Anderson, so they are clearly looking toward the future. According to Football Outsiders, the Panthers have a 42.8% chance at the getting the No. 1 overall pick with an 82.4% chance at picking inside the top five.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Carolina Panthers, 1-5, .442
  2. Las Vegas Raiders, 1-4, .480
  3. Detroit Lions, 1-4, .569
  4. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 2-5, .471
  5. Houston Texans, 1-3-1, .525
  6. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 2-4, .466
  7. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 2-4, .485
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-4, .495
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-4, .542
  10. Chicago Bears, 2-4, .581
  11. Washington Commanders, 2-4, .596
  12. Arizona Cardinals, 3-4, .510
  13. Atlanta Falcons, 3-3, .400
  14. Seattle Seahawks, 3-3, .466
  15. Cincinnati Bengals, 3-3, .480
  16. New England Patriots, 3-3, .520
  17. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 3-3, .535
  18. Green Bay Packers, 3-3, .576
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-3, .429
  20. San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 3-3, .433
  21. Baltimore Ravens, 3-3, .456
  22. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-3, .481
  23. Indianapolis Colts, 3-2-1, .526
  24. Tennessee Titans, 3-2, .535
  25. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-2, .444
  26. New York Jets, 4-2, .495
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 4-2, .566
  28. New York Giants, 5-1, .525
  29. Kansas City Chiefs, 4-2, .475
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 5-1, .515
  31. Buffalo Bills, 5-1, .510
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 6-0, .495

More From DraftKings Nation