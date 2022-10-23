What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 7 Sunday

If you’re an NFL Draft enthusiast or cheer for a team that has not gotten off to the best start, it’s never too early to be thinking draft time. Sunday’s matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans certainly isn’t one of the highlights if you’re looking for games of the week, but this one features a pair of one-win teams that could go a long way in where they’re slotted in the NFL Draft.

Additionally, we’re already seeing “sellers” at the trade deadline, most notably the Carolina Panthers. The franchise already fired head coach Matt Ruhle and unloaded their top player Christian McCaffrey along with wide receiver Robbie Anderson, so they are clearly looking toward the future. According to Football Outsiders, the Panthers have a 42.8% chance at the getting the No. 1 overall pick with an 82.4% chance at picking inside the top five.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.