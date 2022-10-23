Virginia Tech vs. No. 23 NC State odds heading into game week

Week 9 of the college football season will get going on with a Thursday night ACC showdown as the Virginia Tech Hokies hit the road to face the NC State Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, and will air on ESPN.

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) is coming off a bye and last fell to Miami in a 20-14 home loss. The Hokie offense struggled in that matchup, producing just 257 yards in the matchup.

NC State (5-2, 1-2 ACC) is also coming off a bye week, last falling to Syracuse in a 24-9 loss. With starting quarterback Devin Leary done for the year, backup Jack Chambers threw for 160 yards and ran for an additional 58 in his first start.

Virginia Tech vs. No. 24 NC State opening odds

Spread: NC State -13

Total: 41