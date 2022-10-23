No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Kansas State odds heading into game week

We have a big time showdown between two Big 12 championship contenders this Saturday as the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys hit the road to face the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS, and will air on Fox.

Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) bounced back from a loss nicely on Saturday, taking down Texas in a 41-34 victory. The Cowboys’ defense picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers three times, two coming by defensive back Jason Taylor II.

Kansas State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) suffered its first loss in conference play on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-28. The team lost starting quarterback Adrian Martinez early in the contest and had to rely on backup Will Howard to shoulder the load.

Here are the opening odds for this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook:

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Kansas State opening odds

Spread: OKSU -2

Total: 57.5