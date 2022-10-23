No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Penn State odds heading into game week

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten, but they’ll get one of their toughest road tests of 2022 as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, October 29 at 12:00 p.m. in Happy Valley, PA

The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are more than halfway to an undefeated regular season, and this game along with Michigan in the final battle of the year are likely the biggest road blocks. tOSU knocked off Iowa 54-10 on Saturday in the Horseshoe, and didn’t concede an offensive touchdown.

Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) has only lost at Michigan so far, and the oft-maligned quarterback Sean Clifford was healthy for their 45-17 drubbing of Minnesota on Saturday. Clifford was 23-31 for 295 yards and four touchdowns with just once interception.

Ohio State vs. Penn State opening odds

Spread: Ohio State -15

Total: 61