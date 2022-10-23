Mississippi vs. Texas A&M odds heading into game week

It’s an SEC West battle of two teams coming off a loss as the Mississippi Rebels take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. in College Station.

Mississippi (7-1, 3-1 SEC) lost their first game of 2022 at LSU on Saturday, falling 45-20 with a defense that was simply unable to get stops. The Tigers racked up 500 total yards, including 252 rushing, while OM’s Jaxson Dart was 19-34 for 284 yards, but without a touchdown and with an interception.

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) is suffering through a nightmare season, getting whipped by South Carolina 30-24 for their third straight defeat. Questions about head coach Jimbo Fisher’s massive contract and buyout abound, while already-backup quarterback Haynes King appeared to be injured in last night’s game as well.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M projected opening odds

Spread: Ole Miss -3

Total: 59.5