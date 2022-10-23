Pitt vs. North Carolina odds heading into game week

The Pittsburgh Panthers will look to play spoiler as they hope to knock off the No. XXX North Carolina Tar Heels, who remain undefeated in the ACC Coastal. Kick-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 29 from Chapel Hill, NC.

Pittsburgh (4-3, 1-2 ACC) recorded their second loss in three games after falling 24-10 to Lousiville on Saturday. Despite outgaining the Cardinals 326-312 on the day, the Panthers could not overcome their own mistakes after surrendering four combined turnovers to Louisville. Pittsburgh lost two fumbles and Kedon Slovis tossed two interceptions without a touchdown, yet couldn’t come out on top despite the Panthers’ defense bottling Malik Cunningham for 122 yards through the air.

North Carolina (6-1, 3-0 ACC) will seek to make it four-straight wins as they welcome the Panthers following their bye week. Heading into their open week, the Tar Heels ranked 10th in the country with an average of 506 yards of offense per game. Quarterback Drake Maye has been a breakout for Mack Brown, with the freshman tossing at least three touchdowns in five games. The Tar Heels are averaging 41.7 points per game and remain the only undefeated team in the ACC Coastal.

Pitt vs. North Carolina projected opening odds

Spread: UNC -2

Total: 62.5