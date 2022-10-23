Stanford vs. UCLA odds heading into game week

We have a late-night Pac-12 showdown to dive into on Saturday as the No. 9 UCLA hosts the Stanford Cardinal at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, and will air on ESPN.

Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) suddenly has new life and won its second straight game on Saturday in a 15-14 victory over Arizona State. Kicker Joshua Karty was responsible for all of Stanford’s scoring, going 5-5 on the day.

UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) came up short in its marquee battle against Oregon on Saturday, falling to the Ducks 45-30. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the loss.

Stanford vs. UCLA opening odds

Spread: UCLA -15

Total: 64.5