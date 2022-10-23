Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

All signs point toward Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman returning to action this week. He’s missed the last two games with a foot injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman had just 17 yards in his last outing, back in Week 4, but the Ravens were struggling to throw in that one, totaling just 144 passing yards. The Browns present a better matchup for Bateman and Co. this week. The Browns' defense is 19th in passing yards allowed.

One thing to watch out for is that tight end Mark Andrews is listed as questionable. Though he’s likely to play, it’s a situation worth keeping an eye on, as Bateman would be in for a bigger role if Andrews sits.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Bateman is a solid option for the backend of the receiver grouping in your fantasy football lineup. He’s explosive enough that he’s always one catch away from a big play.