How to watch Padres vs. Phillies in NLCS Game 5 via live stream on FS1

The San Diego Padres will look to extend the NLCS in Game 5 of the series on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Padres trail the best-of-7 series 3-1 after the Phillies won 10-6 on Saturday in Game 4.

The Phillies’ lineup continues to mash. Philly got three home runs in Game 4 all of them coming after the Phillies were trailing 6-4 in the fifth inning. Rhys Hoskins got it going with a two-run shot, followed by Kyle Schwarber in the sixth and JT Realmuto in the seventh. There were seven runs scored between the two teams in the first inning alone.

Philadelphia went with a bullpen game up 2-1 in the series. The Pads started Mike Clevinger, who didn’t record an out before exiting the game. Former A’s pitcher Sean Manaea took the bulk of the damage, allowing five runs on 1.1 innings.

The two aces will be on the mound for Game 5 with Yu Darvish taking on Zack Wheeler.

Padres vs. Phillies Game 5 live stream

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 2:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Padres +115, Phillies -135

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app