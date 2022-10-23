 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Padres vs Phillies NLCS Game 5 on and when does it start

The Phillies host the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to advance to the World Series with a win in Game 5 of the NLCS vs. the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 after winning Game 4 on Saturday evening 10-6.

The Phillies hit three home runs in Game 4 in a comeback win, trailing 4-0 in the first and 6-4 later in the game. Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto all went yard in the win. The Phils went with a bullpen game while the Padres started Mike Clevinger. Neither pitching staff did well.

The Phillies will start ace Zack Wheeler in Game 5 while Yu Darvish will be on the hill for the Pads.

Padres vs. Phillies, Game 5 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 23
Game time: 2:37 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

