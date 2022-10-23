What channel is Padres vs Phillies NLCS Game 5 on and when does it start

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to advance to the World Series with a win in Game 5 of the NLCS vs. the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 after winning Game 4 on Saturday evening 10-6.

The Phillies hit three home runs in Game 4 in a comeback win, trailing 4-0 in the first and 6-4 later in the game. Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto all went yard in the win. The Phils went with a bullpen game while the Padres started Mike Clevinger. Neither pitching staff did well.

The Phillies will start ace Zack Wheeler in Game 5 while Yu Darvish will be on the hill for the Pads.

Padres vs. Phillies, Game 5 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 23

Game time: 2:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app