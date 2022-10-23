When does the 2022 World Series start?

The 2022 World Series matchup is just about set, but regardless of who comes out of the American League, we know when the first pitch of the Fall Classic will take place.

2022 World Series info

The start date for the World Series is Friday, October 28. The season already had to run a bit later due to the brief lockout, which last a few weeks. The last possible date for the series if it goes seven games is Saturday, November 5. The current record for the latest ending to a baseball season is Nov. 4, which happened in 2001 and 2009.

The Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 1 and will host Games 1 and 2, and would host Games 6 and 7 if they proved necessary. The Phillies would host Games 3 and 4, and then Game 5 if it was necessary.

The Phillies closed out the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS. The Houston Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS 4-0.

Game date: Friday, Oct. 28

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app