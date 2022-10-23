Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 7 inactives come in

Week 7 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, October 23. We finally saw a competent Thursday Night Football game, yet it was vastly overshadowed at the end by the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Even with little practice, McCaffrey is expected to debut for the Niners in his No. 23 jersey on Sunday.

We’re back for another week of fantasy football lineup advice. Below is a list of all the questionable players as fantasy football managers start finalizing lineups. Some of these questionable players are pretty obvious, even if they’re listed as in question. Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday’s game on Friday, so you likely saw a mad dash to the waiver wire to pick up Gus Edwards. If he is still sitting on waivers since he just was activated off the PUP list, go ahead and put a claim on him.

Hunter Renfrow

Raiders’ WR Hunter Renfrow, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hip injury, is expected to play vs. the Texans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

D’Andre Swift

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift (questionable,

ankle/shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday vs. #Cowboys barring surprise, per source. Appears to need another week to fully heal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 23, 2022

Jahan Dotson

#Commanders WR Jahan Dotson, who re-tweaked his hamstring this week in practice and is listed as questionable, is a long-shot to play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Tyler Lockett

#Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Mack Hollins

There is optimism that WR Mack Hollins (heel) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) play today, but both will work out pre-game to be sure, source said. They are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Keenan Allen

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen, hoping to return for the first time since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, has been limited all week and is considered a game-time decision, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Mark Andrews

Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

Rashod Bateman

#Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee) is expected to play, while there is optimism that WR Rashod Bateman (foot) plays too, source said. He practiced well, plus they didn't elevate newly signed DeSean Jackson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

1 p.m. Injury Report

Falcons: OUT: CB Dee Alford (hamstring), WR Jared Bernhardt (groin)

Bengals: OUT: DE Jeffrey Gunter (knee), DT Josh Tupou (calf), LB Logan Wilson (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring).

Lions: OUT: WR D.J. Chark (ankle), DE Charles Harris (groin), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf), CB Bobby Price (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Chris Board (knee), DT John Cominsky (wrist), CB Will Harris (hip), WR Josh Reynolds (knee), RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder).

Cowboys: OUT: T Matt Waletzko (shoulder).

Colts: OUT: WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back), DE Kwity Paye (ankle).

Titans: OUT: FB Tory Carter (neck), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (foot), LB Joseph Jones (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Kyle Philips (hamstring).

Packers: OUT: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), C Jake Hanson (biceps), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: T David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), DT Devonte Wyatt (illness).

Commanders: OUT: WR Dyami Brown (groin), CB William Jackson (back), TE Logan Thomas (calf), QB Carson Wentz (right finger), RB Jonathan Williams (knee). QUESTIONABLE: TE John Bates (hamstring), T Samuel Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring).

Buccaneers: OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps), CB Carlton Davis (hip). QUESTIONABLE: S Mike Edwards (elbow), G Shaquille Mason (ankle).

Panthers: DOUBTFUL: DT Matt Ioannidis (concussion), QB Baker Mayfield (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Sean Chandler (hamstring), C Pat Elflein (hip), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), T Taylor Moton (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring).

Giants: OUT: CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), LB Oshane Ximines (quadriceps). QUESTIONABLE: C Jon Feliciano (groin), S Jason Pinnock (ankle).

Jacksonville: OUT: WR Jamal Agnew (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (back). QUESTIONABLE: DT Folorunso Fatukasi (quadricep), DT Davon Hamilton (foot), WR Marvin Jones (hamstring), LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf).

Browns: OUT: T Joe Haeg (concussion), G Wyatt Teller (calf), CB Denzel Ward (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DE Isaac Rochell (knee).

Ravens: OUT: RB J.K. Dobbins (knee). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Justin Houston (groin, not injury related - resting player), T Morgan Moses (heel), CB Marcus Peters (not injury related - resting player, quadricep), FB Patrick Ricard (knee), G Ben Cleveland (foot, illness), T Ronnie Stanley (illness).

4:05/4:25 Injury Report

Jets: OUT: DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle), WR Elijah Moore (not injury related - personal matter). QUESTIONABLE: S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring).

Broncos: OUT: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), QB Russell Wilson (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: S Caden Sterns (hip). QUESTIONABLE: LB Josey Jewell (knee), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), G Quinn Meinerz (foot), DT DeShawn Williams (back).

Texans: OUT: DE Jonathan Greenard (calf). QUESTIONABLE: T Austin Deculus (ankle), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), WR Chris Moore (hip).

Raiders: OUT: TE Darren Waller (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), WR Mack Hollins (heel), WR Hunter Renfrow (hip).

Seahawks: OUT: CB Isaiah Dunn (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: CB Artie Burns (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring), G Gabe Jackson (knee, hip). QUESTIONABLE: CB Sidney Jones (groin), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), S Joey Blount (illness).

Chargers: OUT: K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), RB Joshua Kelley (knee), WR Josh Palmer (concussion), TE Donald Parham (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), DT Sebastian Joseph (ankle).

Chiefs: OUT: CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Danna (calf), G Joe Thuney (ankle).

49ers: OUT: DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Talanoa Hufanga (concussion), CB Charvarius Ward (groin).

SNF Injury Report

Steelers: OUT: WR Steven Sims (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB James Pierre (hip, knee).

Dolphins: DOUBTFUL: CB Keion Crossen (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (toe), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Kader Kohou (abdomen), T Greg Little (Achilles), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (right thumb), WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), DT Christian Wilkins (hand).

MNF Injury Report

Bears: None

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), DT Christian Barmore (knee), WR Kendrick Bourne (toe), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), DT Anfernee Jennings (calf), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), QB Mac Jones (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (illness), G Michael Onwenu (ankle), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), CB Shaun Wade (illness), T Isaiah Wynn (shoulder).