 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LSU rises, UCLA falls ahead in Week 9 AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 9 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

By pete.hernandez Updated
EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 22: Head coach of the Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning shakes hands with head coach of the UCLA Bruins Chip Kelly after their game at Autzen Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Biggest risers

LSU landed in the Top 25 after notching back-to-back wins against SEC competition, with their latest victory a result of a 45-20 thrashing of previously unbeaten Ole Miss. The Tigers ended the game on a 35-3 run and outscored the Rebels 21-0 in the second half. LSU’s lone two losses this season have come by a single point to Florida State, as well as to unbeaten Tennessee.

Welcome, South Carolina to the top 25, which is their first top-25 ranking since the 2018 season. The Gamecocks rose into the rankings following a notable win over Texas A&M, which marks South Carolina’s fourth straight since starting the season 1-2.

Biggest fallers

UCLA’s hope for an unbeaten season came to an end in Eugene with the Chip Kelly-led Bruins falling to his former Oregon Ducks. UCLA drops out of the Top 10 entirely after they had no answer for the Ducks’ high-powered offense, losing 45-30 on Saturday.

Texas fell as they as Oklahoma State outlasted the Longhorns 41-34, marking the former’s second Big 12 loss of the season. Texas has a tough road to bounce back as they also surrendered the tiebreaker to Oklahoma State.

Top-25 breakdown

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 9 of 2022 College Football.

SEC: 7
ACC: 5
Big Ten: 4
Pac-12: 4
Big 12: 3
American: 2

Week 9 AP Poll

Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place)
Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Georgia 7-0 - 1,530 (31)
2 Ohio State 7-0 - 1,513 (18)
3 Tennessee 7-0 - 1,476 (13)
4 Michigan 7-0 - 1,382
5 Clemson 8-0 - 1,318 (1)
6 Alabama 7-1 - 1,266
7 TCU 7-0 1 1,213
8 Oregon 6-1 2 1,114
9 Oklahoma State 6-1 2 1,064
10 USC 6-1 2 927
10 Wake Forest 6-1 3 927
12 UCLA 6-1 -3 803
13 Penn State 6-1 3 783
14 Utah 5-2 1 766
15 Ole Miss 7-1 -8 744
16 Syracuse 6-1 -2 626
17 Illinois 6-1 1 508
18 LSU 6-2 - 502
19 Kentucky 5-2 - 429
20 Cincinnati 6-1 1 386
21 North Carolina 6-1 1 278
22 Kansas State 5-2 -5 272
23 Tulane 7-1 2 243
24 North Carolina State 5-2 -1 169
25 South Carolina 5-2 - 113

Also receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1

More From DraftKings Nation