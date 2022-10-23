LSU rises, UCLA falls ahead in Week 9 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Biggest risers

LSU landed in the Top 25 after notching back-to-back wins against SEC competition, with their latest victory a result of a 45-20 thrashing of previously unbeaten Ole Miss. The Tigers ended the game on a 35-3 run and outscored the Rebels 21-0 in the second half. LSU’s lone two losses this season have come by a single point to Florida State, as well as to unbeaten Tennessee.

Welcome, South Carolina to the top 25, which is their first top-25 ranking since the 2018 season. The Gamecocks rose into the rankings following a notable win over Texas A&M, which marks South Carolina’s fourth straight since starting the season 1-2.

Biggest fallers

UCLA’s hope for an unbeaten season came to an end in Eugene with the Chip Kelly-led Bruins falling to his former Oregon Ducks. UCLA drops out of the Top 10 entirely after they had no answer for the Ducks’ high-powered offense, losing 45-30 on Saturday.

Texas fell as they as Oklahoma State outlasted the Longhorns 41-34, marking the former’s second Big 12 loss of the season. Texas has a tough road to bounce back as they also surrendered the tiebreaker to Oklahoma State.

Top-25 breakdown

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 9 of 2022 College Football.

SEC: 7

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 4

Pac-12: 4

Big 12: 3

American: 2

Week 9 AP Poll Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Georgia 7-0 - 1,530 (31) 2 Ohio State 7-0 - 1,513 (18) 3 Tennessee 7-0 - 1,476 (13) 4 Michigan 7-0 - 1,382 5 Clemson 8-0 - 1,318 (1) 6 Alabama 7-1 - 1,266 7 TCU 7-0 1 1,213 8 Oregon 6-1 2 1,114 9 Oklahoma State 6-1 2 1,064 10 USC 6-1 2 927 10 Wake Forest 6-1 3 927 12 UCLA 6-1 -3 803 13 Penn State 6-1 3 783 14 Utah 5-2 1 766 15 Ole Miss 7-1 -8 744 16 Syracuse 6-1 -2 626 17 Illinois 6-1 1 508 18 LSU 6-2 - 502 19 Kentucky 5-2 - 429 20 Cincinnati 6-1 1 386 21 North Carolina 6-1 1 278 22 Kansas State 5-2 -5 272 23 Tulane 7-1 2 243 24 North Carolina State 5-2 -1 169 25 South Carolina 5-2 - 113

Also receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1