LSU rises, UCLA falls ahead in Week 9 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.
Biggest risers
LSU landed in the Top 25 after notching back-to-back wins against SEC competition, with their latest victory a result of a 45-20 thrashing of previously unbeaten Ole Miss. The Tigers ended the game on a 35-3 run and outscored the Rebels 21-0 in the second half. LSU’s lone two losses this season have come by a single point to Florida State, as well as to unbeaten Tennessee.
Welcome, South Carolina to the top 25, which is their first top-25 ranking since the 2018 season. The Gamecocks rose into the rankings following a notable win over Texas A&M, which marks South Carolina’s fourth straight since starting the season 1-2.
Biggest fallers
UCLA’s hope for an unbeaten season came to an end in Eugene with the Chip Kelly-led Bruins falling to his former Oregon Ducks. UCLA drops out of the Top 10 entirely after they had no answer for the Ducks’ high-powered offense, losing 45-30 on Saturday.
Texas fell as they as Oklahoma State outlasted the Longhorns 41-34, marking the former’s second Big 12 loss of the season. Texas has a tough road to bounce back as they also surrendered the tiebreaker to Oklahoma State.
Top-25 breakdown
Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 9 of 2022 College Football.
SEC: 7
ACC: 5
Big Ten: 4
Pac-12: 4
Big 12: 3
American: 2
Week 9 AP Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|1
|Georgia
|7-0
|-
|1,530 (31)
|2
|Ohio State
|7-0
|-
|1,513 (18)
|3
|Tennessee
|7-0
|-
|1,476 (13)
|4
|Michigan
|7-0
|-
|1,382
|5
|Clemson
|8-0
|-
|1,318 (1)
|6
|Alabama
|7-1
|-
|1,266
|7
|TCU
|7-0
|1
|1,213
|8
|Oregon
|6-1
|2
|1,114
|9
|Oklahoma State
|6-1
|2
|1,064
|10
|USC
|6-1
|2
|927
|10
|Wake Forest
|6-1
|3
|927
|12
|UCLA
|6-1
|-3
|803
|13
|Penn State
|6-1
|3
|783
|14
|Utah
|5-2
|1
|766
|15
|Ole Miss
|7-1
|-8
|744
|16
|Syracuse
|6-1
|-2
|626
|17
|Illinois
|6-1
|1
|508
|18
|LSU
|6-2
|-
|502
|19
|Kentucky
|5-2
|-
|429
|20
|Cincinnati
|6-1
|1
|386
|21
|North Carolina
|6-1
|1
|278
|22
|Kansas State
|5-2
|-5
|272
|23
|Tulane
|7-1
|2
|243
|24
|North Carolina State
|5-2
|-1
|169
|25
|South Carolina
|5-2
|-
|113
Also receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1