Reports: Charlotte fires head coach Will Healy

The Will Healy era in the Queen City is over.

Charlotte has reportedly fired its head football coach on Sunday after over three seasons with the program. Healy posted a 15-24 record with the 49ers and was let go after an embarrassing 34-15 loss to FIU for homecoming on Saturday. Hunter Bailey of the Charlotte Observer first broke the news.

Pete Rossomando will serve as interim head coach.

Considered a rising star in the coaching ranks, Healy left Austin Peay to take the head coaching job at Charlotte in 2019. In his first season, his 49ers showed promise by going 7-6 and making a trip to the Bahamas Bowl. The adversity would only pick up from there.

The pandemic-shortened 2020 season proved to be a nightmare for the program as they had numerous games cancelled and rescheduled, even going over a month without playing at one point. They ultimately finished the year 2-4. With things somewhat back to normal in 2021, Charlotte was on the doorstep of bowl eligibility at 5-4 before dropping its final three games to end the season.

Finally, this current 2022 season proved to be an unmitigated disaster. The team was blown out by FAU to start the year before getting smacked 41-24 by FCS William & Mary the following week. The 49ers would stumble to a 1-6 mark to start the year before the aforementioned loss to FIU proved to be the final straw, forcing athletic director Mike Hill to make a move.

Charlotte will now search for a new head coach with a jump to the AAC looming on the horizon next season. They’ll want to get someone in who can hit the ground running in the new conference.