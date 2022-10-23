Mark Andrews held without a catch in first half of Week 7 game vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who was listed as questionable coming into Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, has been held without a catch in the first half on just one target. The Ravens have not been able to get much going through the air offensively, as Lamar Jackson only has four completions on the day.

Andrews has been on fire this season with 455 receiving yards and five touchdowns so far this season, so it’s a bit shocking to see him without a catch. He does have one target, although it seems like the Ravens are leaning more on the ground game in this one. We’ll see if Andrews can get going in the second half or if Baltimore remans committed to running the football more.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are 6-point favorites on the live line and the total is currently 46.5. Baltimore leads 13-10 at halftime.