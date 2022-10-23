Breaking down the Ravens’ backfield usage in Week 7

The Baltimore Ravens placed starting RB J.K. Dobbins on IR as he is dealing with a significant knee injury and will miss the next four to six weeks. The Ravens were able to activate second-string RB Gus Edwards off the PUP list. He joins a backfield of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill, with Mike Davis being a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens RB usage in Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns

Drake is coming off a monster game where he had 10 attempts for 119 yards and a touchdown last week. It hasn’t carried over to Week 7, as he has two carries for five yards and didn’t bring in his lone target so far. Edwards has been the standout with six carries for 30 yards but has also failed to bring in his lone target so far. Hill has yet to register a carry or a target.

The last eight minutes saw a big turnaround for the Baltimore backfield. Edwards found the endzone and scored their lone touchdown of the game to this point. He has 10 carries for 49 yards but didn't get another target. Drake finished the half with three carries for three yards and also didn't see another target.