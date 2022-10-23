Bo Nix odds to win Heisman Trophy heading into Week 9

The Oregon Ducks came away with a huge Pac-12 victory on Saturday, taking down the UCLA Bruins in a 45-30 victory. Since getting thrashed by Georgia to open the season, the Ducks have rattled off six straight victories and at the center of that surge has been starting quarterback Bo Nix.

The Auburn transfer is having a career year as the leader of the Oregon offense and is beginning to get some serious Heisman Trophy buzz in the latter stages of the season. We’ll go over Nix’s Heisman odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and where he stands in the race.

Bo Nix Heisman Trophy odds

Odds preseason: +8000

Odds last week: +4000

Odds this week: +3000

As a result of Saturday’s win over UCLA, Nix now has the sixth highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +3000. He was excellent against the Bruins, going 22-28 through the air for 283 yards and five touchdowns. He now has a combined 25 passing and rushing touchdowns for the year and is proving to be the centerpiece of the Ducks’ offense.

The Ducks have a favorable schedule down the stretch and that could allow for Nix to put up enough numbers to at least earn an invite to New York City as a Heisman finalist. Oregon will head to Cal this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.