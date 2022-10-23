Max Duggan odds to win Heisman Trophy heading into Week 9

The TCU Horned Frogs remained undefeated on Saturday, improving to 7-0 in a 38-28 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Horned Frogs are now in the driver’s seat for the Big 12 title and have entered the conversation as a potential College Football Playoff participant.

A huge part of their success rests at the feet of starting quarterback Max Duggan, who is well on pace to having a career-year in Fort Worth, TX. This combined with the team’s success is earning him some Heisman Trophy buzz and we’ll go over his odds courtest of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Max Duggan Heisman Trophy odds

Odds preseason: N/A

Odds last week: +4000

Odds this week: +10000

Duggan had a nice performance against K-State on Saturday, going 17-26 for 289 yards and three touchdowns. The senior has completed a career high 68.9% of his passes for 1,871 yards, 19 touchdowns, and one interception on the season.

Despite the good performance, Duggan has slid back on the Heisman Trophy odds board for some reason, falling from +4000 to +10000. We’ll see if he can turn some heads when TCU travels to West Virginia this Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.