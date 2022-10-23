Should you start Isiah Pacheco in DFS in Week 7?

there’s some good news for all of you sho got on board the Isiah Pacheco hype train this preseason, as he reportedly got the first-team reps this week and has surpassed Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart.

How much actual work he’ll see against the 49ers is unknown of course, but the news is good for him no matter how much of a bump you think he’ll get in snaps and touches. The question we pose here is if he is worth adding to your DFS teams with this news?

At Draftkings, the salary to roster Pacheco is $4,000, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire is $6,100 and Jerick McKinnon is $4,400. That sure seems like good value for the starting running back for an offense as good as the Chiefs.

But, will he get goal line work? Will he see any targets? This situation is very much fluid and the outcomes remain just as fluid. So, we’re in a position that has high variance, but also one where we can get a possible high upside play at value.

If you are playing cash lineups, I would stay away from Pacheco. In GPPs I’d feel much better about him, but he also may be slightly over-rostered with the news coming out this morning and fresh in the minds of those making DK lineups right now.