Opening odds for Ravens vs. Bucs matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Ravens (4-3) pulled out a close one against the Cleveland Browns this week to move to a winning record for the season. Baltimore has struggled to hold onto leads in games like this one this season, but a fumble-happy Browns team helped them over the edge.

The Buccaneers (3-4) were shocked by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tom Brady and Tampa’s offense never found the end zone, finishing 21-3 and bringing the Bucs below .500. This is the second week in a row that Tampa Bay lost to a team that, by all measures, they should have been able to beat. They fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, and have their work cut out for them on the short week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Ravens vs. Bucs in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bucs -140, Ravens +120

October 20

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bucs -165, Ravens +140

Early pick: Ravens +2.5

This Buccaneers team has a lot to figure out, and I’m not sure that the short week gives them the mental and physical recovery time they need after that loss to the Panthers. I’m still waiting on Brady to do his Brady thing and will his team to victory, but it’s becoming a question as to whether he still has that ability within him. Ravens should be able to cover the spread on Thursday night.