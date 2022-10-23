Opening odds for Bears vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys welcomed back Dak Prescott this weekend. The offense got off to a slow start against the Lions, but picked it up in the second half and won 24-6. Dak finished 19 of 25 for 207 yards and a touchdown. They face a Bears squad that is playing their Week 7 game on Monday Night Football, traveling to face the Patriots.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bears vs. Cowboys in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390

Early pick: Bears +10

The Cowboys are the clearly better team, but this has the feel of a game that will turn into a slog. The Cowboys offense needs some time to get on track and I feel like this Bears team will give Dallas some problems. I look forward to Cowboys fans complaining throughout an ugly victory.