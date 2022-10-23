Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Lions matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions lost their fourth straight game, dropping a 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. Detroit kept the game close in the first half, but with no offense to speak of, they couldn’t hang with a Cowboys offense that got going in the second half. They’ll face a Dolphins squad that is playing the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and will welcome back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Dolphins vs. Lions in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145

October 20

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145

Early pick: Dolphins -3.5

The Lions looked good through the first four weeks, keeping games close or climbing back into them every week. However, their past two games have seen them lose by a combined 43-6. They very well could get back on track, but nothing has suggested it’s coming. We’ll stick with Miami covering with the win.