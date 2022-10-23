Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Vikings matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30.

The Cardinals (3-4) handily beat the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week as Kyler Murray went 20-for-29 for 204 yards. DeAndre Hopkins had a huge game in the air with 103 receiving yards, and he was matched on the ground by Eno Benjamin, who added 92 rushing yards.

The Vikings (5-1) were off this week, but were able to hang on against the Miami Dolphins amid a fourth quarter comeback attempt in Week 5.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cardinals vs. Vikings in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Vikings -5.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210

October 20

Point spread: Vikings -6.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210

Early pick: Vikings ML

The Cardinals looked good against the Saints, but the Saints have had a way of making teams look good this year. The Vikings are coming off a week of rest and may just be better than anyone is giving them credit for. I’m not sure they’ll get to a comfortable lead in this game, but they should be able to take home the victory.