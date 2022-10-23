Opening odds for Raiders vs. Saints matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders struggled through three quarters against the Texans on Sunday. They were tied or trailed the entire first half, before getting their first lead at the 5:48 mark in the third quarter and then dominating the fourth quarter. Josh Jacobs dominated with three touchdowns en route to the win. They face a Saints squad that lost a shootout to the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, thanks in part to a pair of Andy Dalton pick-sixes.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Raiders vs. Saints in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Raiders -140, Saints +120

October 20

Point spread: Saints -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Saints -120, Raiders +100

Early pick: Over 47

It will be interesting to see how high this point total goes after climbing 2.5 points since the lookahead line, but this is a game with some bad defenses. They entered in the bottom ten across the league at Football Outsiders. Both offenses have dealt with some consistency issues, but in recent weeks have put up a lot of points. I think the Raiders probably get the win, but I’m looking at the over with a little more gusto.