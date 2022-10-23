Opening odds for Patriots vs. Jets matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The New England Patriots and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jets won their fourth straight game, beating the Russell Wilson-less Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. It wasn’t pretty, but the Jets keep on winning and are pushing the Bills in the AFC East. This marks a huge divisional matchup as they face the Patriots, who will be coming off a Monday Night Football game against the Bears.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Patriots vs. Jets in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Both teams -110

October 20

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Jets -105

Early pick: Patriots -1

The Jets have been the better team this season, but this feels like one of those spots where Bill Belichick reminds folks who he is. Add in the Jets losing Breece Hall and this is a big letdown spot for the Jets. With Mac Jones likely back against the Bears, New England gets him one start to get on track and get ready for this one.