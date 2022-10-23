Opening odds for Steelers vs. Eagles matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30.

The Steelers (2-4) will face the Miami Dolphins in the Sunday night slot today. There are a lot of questions that Mike Tomlin has to answer, the most pressing of which is who they want to go with at the quarterback position moving forward.

The Eagles (6-0) had a bye this week after beating the Cowboys last Monday. The NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, Philly continues to excel in every part of the game, from QB Jalen Hurts finding AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to Miles Sanders on the ground and CB Daris Slay breaking up passes.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Steelers vs. Eagles in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350

October 20

Point spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350

Early pick: Eagles -10

This in-state matchup shouldn’t even be a competition. This Eagles team has looked dominant across the board, and the Steelers seem more lost than anything right now, not sure which way to turn to salvage their season. Especially with the rest week behind them, Philadelphia should be able to cover.