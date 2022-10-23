Opening odds for Titans vs. Texans matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Titans got a huge win on Sunday over the Colts. It expanded their AFC South lead, but even more important, it secured the head-to-head sweep of Indianapolis. That is the first tiebreak in the event a divisional tie. The Texans gave the Raiders trouble for three quarters, but then Josh Jacobs found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter and Davis Mills threw a pick-six to clinch it for Las Vegas.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Titans vs. Texans in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Titans -4

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -180, Texans +155

October 20

Point spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -190, Texans +160

Early pick: Texans +4

Tennessee could roll over Houston, but this feels like a letdown spot for the Titans. They just got a critical divisional win and now have to travel for another divisional game. Tennessee should win, but this will end up a closer one than some might expect.