Opening odds for Commanders vs. Colts matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30.

The Commanders (3-4) held on to beat the Green Bay Packers with backup QB Taylor Heinicke at the helm. Carson Wentz is expected to be out for several weeks. Washington was able to overcome a missed field goal, a pick-six, and a last-minute Packers drive to hang on. Heinicke went 20-for-33 for 201 yards.

The Colts (3-3-1) lost to the Tennessee Titans for the second time this season, still unable to contain Derrick Henry, who rushed for 128 yards. Matt Ryan threw one touchdown and two interceptions, including one that was run back for a score. RB Jonathan Taylor is back on the field after missing several weeks with an ankle injury, which is good news for Indianapolis.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Commanders vs. Colts in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Colts -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +170

October 20

Point spread: Colts -6

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Colts -250, Commanders +210

Early pick: Commanders +4.5

This Commanders team looks different with Taylor Heinicke — dare I say better? Beating the Packers today was an enormous feat, and if they’re able to force Matt Ryan to go by air and stop Jonathan Taylor on the ground, Washington has a real chance at getting a favorable turnover margin and keeping it close. The Colts have also been on a down-streak lately. Commanders cover.