Opening odds for 49ers vs. Rams matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

NFC West supremacy is on the line, with a critical tiebreaker up for grabs. The 49ers beat the Rams in Santa Clara to open October. The 49ers lost on Sunday to the Chiefs to drop to 3-4 and now sit a half game back of the Rams who were on a bye in Week 7. If the 49ers beat the Rams, they’ll claim the head-to-head tiebreaker and move back into first place and sit a half game up in the division. If LA wins, they’ll move a game and a half up and have split the head-to-head tiebreaker.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for 49ers vs. Rams in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: 49ers -1.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Rams -125, 49ers +105

October 20

Point spread: Rams -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Rams -140, 49ers +120

Early pick: 49ers -1.5

The 49ers won three straight road games against the Rams before losing the NFC title game this past January. This feels like a bounce-back spot for the 49ers after a tough loss to the Chiefs. LA is a step down in competition compared to KC and Shanahan has often had a little something extra when he faces Sean McVay. The 49ers can get a little bit healthier and while I would have preferred taking some points, I’ll lay it.