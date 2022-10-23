Opening odds for Giants vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday

The Giants continue their winning ways, going into Jacksonville as a betting underdog and taking home the win. They stopped the Jaguars on the goal line as time expired to get the huge win. They travel to face a Seahawks squad that is currently impressing with a two-touchdown lead over the Chargers midway through the fourth quarter of the road game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Giants vs. Seahawks in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Seahawks -2

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Giants +105

October 20

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Giants +100

Early pick: Giants +2

The numbers suggest fading the Giants win streak, and yet they’ve continued to find ways to win. This looks like a game that will come down to the wire, so when in doubt, take the points.