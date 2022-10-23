Opening odds for Packers vs. Bills matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers season has turned into a disaster. They’ve lost three straight to drop to 3-4 and are coming off a 23-21 loss to the Commanders. Now, they have to travel to face a red-hot Bills squad. Buffalo had their bye in Week 7, but preceded it with a 24-20 road win over the Chiefs to cap a three-game win streak.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Packers vs. Bills in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Bills -10.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -490, Packers +390

October 20

Point spread: Bills -8.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -410, Packers +330

Early pick: Packers +10.5

This might turn into a disaster of a pick, but this number is just a little too high. I won’t touch the game with actual money, but if you need to make a play, take the points. The Bills came into Week 7 as the No. 1 team in offensive, defensive, and total efficiency, while the Packers were 20th. The names suggest lay all the points, but this is a trap game.