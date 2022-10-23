Opening odds for Bengals vs. Browns matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 31.

The Bengals (4-3) had a huge day against the Atlanta Falcons. They did not allow a score in the second half, which has become a regular occurrence for this Cincinnati team, and QB Joe Burrow passed for a whopping 481 yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball out to his talented receiving corps.

The Browns (2-5) dropped a close one to the Ravens on Sunday. They couldn’t hold onto the ball, turning it over twice on fumbles. Nick Chubb had a solid day in the backfield, and it came down to a final drive, but Cleveland is now on a four-game losing streak.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bengals vs. Browns in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Browns +140

October 20

Point spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bengals -145, Browns +125

Early pick: Bengals ML

The Bengals’ injury-ridden defense might struggle to contain Nick Chubb in the backfield, but if Burrow is able to tap into whatever he found today, the Bengals should be able to pass their way to a victory. I think that this ends up being a close one, but the Bengals have finally found their momentum this season, and they should be able to pull off their third win in a row.