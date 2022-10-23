Opening odds for Broncos vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 8

The NFL is working through the Week 7 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week in London, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The Broncos are struggling with four straight losses and are coming off a 16-9 loss to the Jets that came with Russell Wilson sidelined. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and his status for Week 8 is uncertain. The Jaguars blew a lead against the Giants and were stopped on the goal line as time expired in a 23-17 loss this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Broncos vs. Jaguars in their Week 8 matchup.

October 23

Point spread: Jaguars -4

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Broncos +155

October 20

Point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Jaguars -165, Broncos +140

Early pick: Jaguars -3

Whether Russell Wilson returns or not, I like the Jaguars in this spot. This line bakes in Wilson’s injury to some degree, but I suspect it moves a bit for Denver if Wilson gets in some real practice work this week. Jacksonville lost a disappointing game to the Giants, but I think they can get a close win on Sunday in London. Enough to clear the field goal spread.