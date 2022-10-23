 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants hold Jaguars at the goal line as time expires to go 6-1

By Chet Gresham
New York Giants running back Matt Breida (31) receives a catch and runs of extra yards during the NFL Football match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants on October 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field, FL. Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants are 6-1, but were inches from going 5-2, as Trevor Lawrence hit Chiristian Kirk at the goal line down six points, but the Giants defense kept him from scoring as time ran out.

The Giants, under new head coach Brian Daboll, might not have top-end talent up and down the roster, but they are executing each week. This week they totaled 236 rushing yards, as Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones both topped the century mark.

Despite a once again injury riddled wide receiver group, Jones and company continue to be able to move the ball with Barkley, while Jones breaks defense’s backs with his scrambling ability.

