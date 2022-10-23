Giants hold Jaguars at the goal line as time expires to go 6-1

The New York Giants are 6-1, but were inches from going 5-2, as Trevor Lawrence hit Chiristian Kirk at the goal line down six points, but the Giants defense kept him from scoring as time ran out.

GAME OF INCHES AND SECONDS!



The pass is caught, but the @Giants D keeps the Jags out of the end zone as the clock hits 0️⃣. #NYGvsJAX pic.twitter.com/efSZ7tOMrT — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

The Giants, under new head coach Brian Daboll, might not have top-end talent up and down the roster, but they are executing each week. This week they totaled 236 rushing yards, as Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones both topped the century mark.

Despite a once again injury riddled wide receiver group, Jones and company continue to be able to move the ball with Barkley, while Jones breaks defense’s backs with his scrambling ability.