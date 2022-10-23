Max Verstappen ties single-season record in US Grand Prix win

Max Verstappen officially clinched the driver’s championship at the Japanese Grand Prix but he has now equaled the single-season record for most wins at 13 after taking home the US Grand Prix Sunday. Verstappen’s win also helped Red Bull Racing clinch the constructors championship. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen was the favorite to win the US Grand Prix at -190.

Max Verstappen WINS the US Grand Prix!



Verstappen’s win ties him with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher and former Red Bull racer Sebastian Vettel with 13 wins in a single season. Verstappen has a chance to break that record with three races left and given how he performed gone this season, it seems likely he will set the new mark.

Red Bull clinched the constructors title for the first time since 2013, ending a long streak of constructors championships from Mercedes. It seems like the team is set to dominate for the next few seasons in Formula 1 with Verstappen locked in and Sergio Perez also performing well.