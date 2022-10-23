Phillies advance to World Series with Game 5 win over Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series after a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first time the Phillies are in the World Series since 2009, when they lost to the Yankees. The Phillies will await the winner of the Astros-Yankees series, which Houston leads 3-0 entering Game 4 on Sunday night.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead and the eventual win. Zack Wheeler allowed two runs over 6.0 IP with eight strikeouts. Rhys Hoskins hit his fourth home run of the postseason to give Philly a 2-0 lead in the first inning.