When was the last time the Phillies were in the World Series?

Philly is back in the Fall Classic. We look a bit at the history of the Phils in the World Series.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres in game five of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres in the NLCS in five games. The Phillies came from behind again to win 4-3 in Game 5 on Sunday to advance to the World Series, where they’ll likely face the Houston Astros, who lead the ALCS 3-0 over the Yankees. Let’s look at the Phillies history in the World Series and their last trip.

Phillies World Series history

The last time Philly was in the World Series was back in 2009, when they lost in six games to the Yankees. It would have been fitting if the Phils and Yanks played each other again 13 seasons later. The Phillies had won the World Series in 2008 over the Tampa Bay Rays. This is the eighth World Series appearance by the Phillies franchise. The Phils are 2-5 in the World Series, their wins coming in 1980 and 2008. The Phillies also made it to the Fall Classic in 2009, 1993, 1983, 1950 and 1915.

