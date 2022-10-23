Bryce Harper hits 8th inning game-winning HR, will win NLCS MVP as Phillies advance to World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday to win their National League Championship Series 4-1. They’ll face the winner of the Houston Astros-New York Yankees series. Houston leads 3-0 and can close it out Sunday evening.

The Phillies fought back for a second straight night and once again, Bryce Harper was at the center of the comeback effort. A night after he doubled to give the Phillies their first and final lead of the game, he hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eight to give Philadelphia its winning lead.

BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE pic.twitter.com/UjLTijwIqe — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 23, 2022

The home run closed out an impressive NLCS for Harper that is going to clinch NLCS honors. Harper finished the series with eight hits in 20 at bats (.400) and scoring four runs while knocking in five more. Kyle Schwarber had a solid series as well with six hits and six runs scored in 15 at bats.