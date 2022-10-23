Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out Sunday vs. Timberwolves with hip injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ruled point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for Sunday’s home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a hip injury. Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as questionable heading into the day, so this is not exactly a surprise. However, it is a new injury for the guard.

Thunder say Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out tonight for the home opener with a hip contusion. — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) October 23, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander missed most of training camp with a knee issue, although that was expected to keep him out during the early part of the regular season. The Thunder aren’t exactly trying to win games, but Gilgeous-Alexander is a borderline All-Star who needs more playing time to develop. Oklahoma City has already committed a max contract extension to the point guard, so the team believes he’s a centerpiece for a future contending roster.

With Gilgeous-Alexander officially out, Josh Giddey likely takes over as the lead guard. Lu Dort might get some additional shots as well, although Giddey is the better play in fantasy and DFS formats.