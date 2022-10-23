Who is Breece Hall’s backup for fantasy football

New York Jets running back Breece Hall exited Sunday’s victory over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that the dynamic rookie running back may have suffered a serious knee injury, possibly to his ACL. Potentially losing Hall for the rest of the year would be a huge blow to the Jets offense, especially considering that he’s been one of the more explosive backs in the league for the past month.

In the event that Hall would miss significant time, the Jets would turn right back to second-year running back Michael Carter to handle the load. Carter has gotten a decent amount of touches this season, taking 53 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and catching 18 of 22 targets for 106 yards through the air. Prior to Week 7, he was averaging fantasy managers 7.1 points per game in standard leagues, making him the 33rd ranked fantasy running back.

Carter is currently rostered in just under 70% of fantasy leagues, so finding him on the waiver wire will be a tough task for most fantasy managers. If you do have him on the roster, he becomes a prime starting option for one of the running back slots.