Brandon Ingram out for rest of Sunday’s game vs. Jazz with head injury

The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Brandon Ingram for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a head injury. Ingram is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms and will likely enter the league’s protocol for precautionary reasons even if he doesn’t have a concussion.

Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will not return to tonight’s game. He is being checked for concussion like symptoms. Official word is head injury. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 24, 2022

Ingram has been on fire to start the season, and the Pelicans as a whole have been playing well. There’s a lot of buzz around this team after last year’s playoff run and the return of Zion Williamson. Ingram’s head injury isn’t a long-term concern for New Orleans, so this likely doesn’t impact them when it comes to playoff and title hopes.

If Ingram is sidelined for a week or so, look for Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III to absorb a lot of those minutes at small forward. The Pelicans are a deep team, so filling Ingram’s minutes in the short term won’t be a big issue.