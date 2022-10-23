 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brandon Ingram out for rest of Sunday’s game vs. Jazz with head injury

The Pelicans SF is being evaluated for a concussion.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 21, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Brandon Ingram for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a head injury. Ingram is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms and will likely enter the league’s protocol for precautionary reasons even if he doesn’t have a concussion.

Ingram has been on fire to start the season, and the Pelicans as a whole have been playing well. There’s a lot of buzz around this team after last year’s playoff run and the return of Zion Williamson. Ingram’s head injury isn’t a long-term concern for New Orleans, so this likely doesn’t impact them when it comes to playoff and title hopes.

If Ingram is sidelined for a week or so, look for Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III to absorb a lot of those minutes at small forward. The Pelicans are a deep team, so filling Ingram’s minutes in the short term won’t be a big issue.

