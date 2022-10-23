 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Josh Giddey leaves Sunday’s game vs. Timberwolves with ankle sprain

Oklahoma City is losing key players at the wrong time.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on October 22, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw guard Josh Giddey leave Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right ankle sprain. Giddey broke out last year as a rookie and was one of the many players considered to have a huge second year.

This is not a great development for the Thunder, who are already missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a hip contusion. Oklahoma City entered the year with rookie Chet Holmgren out for the season due to a Lisfranc injury. Even though the Thunder aren’t trying to win games and have plenty of first-round picks, they want to see how the players they’ve committed big money to fit with their recent selections. So far, that evaluation process has been hampered and it looks like it’ll continue to be a moving target.

If Giddey is out for an extended period of time, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe are in line for more minutes.

More From DraftKings Nation