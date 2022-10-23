Josh Giddey leaves Sunday’s game vs. Timberwolves with ankle sprain

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw guard Josh Giddey leave Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right ankle sprain. Giddey broke out last year as a rookie and was one of the many players considered to have a huge second year.

Josh Giddey is out and will not return with a right ankle sprain.



Could see him running gingerly earlier in the game. Tried to play through it. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) October 24, 2022

This is not a great development for the Thunder, who are already missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a hip contusion. Oklahoma City entered the year with rookie Chet Holmgren out for the season due to a Lisfranc injury. Even though the Thunder aren’t trying to win games and have plenty of first-round picks, they want to see how the players they’ve committed big money to fit with their recent selections. So far, that evaluation process has been hampered and it looks like it’ll continue to be a moving target.

If Giddey is out for an extended period of time, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe are in line for more minutes.