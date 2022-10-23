Zion Williamson suffers hip contusion Sunday vs. Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans say power forward Zion Williamson suffered a hip contusion in Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz. Williamson missed the end of the game and there’s no further update on his status going forward at the moment.

Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion. He missed finish of tonight’s Pelicans-Jazz game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 24, 2022

This is not a totally unexpected development for the Pelicans, who didn’t have Williamson in the lineup for all of last season as he recovered from a foot injury. The problem for New Orleans is the additional injuries, with Brandon Ingram also exiting Sunday’s game with concussion-like symptoms. Jaxson Hayes is also hurt, which now makes Williamson’s injury problematic in the short-term rotation.

If Williamson is sidelined for a while, Larry Nance Jr. is likely to get the majority of his minutes. The Pelicans would likely see their futures drop a bit, although it is still the beginning of the season so there’s plenty of time for Williamson to recover from what seems like a less severe injury at the moment.