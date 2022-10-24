Best DFS lineup strategy for Bears-Patriots on Monday night

The Chicago Bears will face the New England Patriots on Monday night with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. We take a look at the best DFS strategies

Injuries

Patriots QB Mac Jones is still listed as questionable with an ankle injury, though all signs point toward him starting on Monday. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is also questionable with a hamstring issue.

Captain’s Chair

Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

Herbert is the Bears’ biggest weapon right now. Relying heavily on the run to get anywhere on offense, Chicago’s RB1 can expect to be consistently utilized in the matchup against New England on Monday. He leads the Bears in rushing yards with a total of 402 over the season, and comes at a bargain at under $10,000.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

The Bears have kept a tight pass defense together this season, but their run defense leaves a lot to be desired. Rushing yards leader Stevenson will undoubtedly be a major part of the Pats’ game plan against the Bears on Monday night.

Value Plays

Velus Jones, Jr., RB, Bears — $1,800

If the Bears continue to rely on the run and limit Justin Fields, Jones, Jr. is a good value play to grab some snaps here and there. If you have a little more left, the Bears D/ST unit at $6,000 would be a good choice as well.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Patriots — $3,600

Smith returned from an injury and immediately added 61 yards against the Browns in the Pats’ most recent game. I know it’s a little high, but I like him as a value play against Chicago this weekend, who will be focusing their best defenders on Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker.