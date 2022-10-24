Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami

The final event of LIV Golf’s inaugural year has arrived, as 48 golfers travel to play the season-ending championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. Unlike the first seven events, there will be no individual winner declared at the end of the weekend.

Instead, twelve teams of four will compete for a share of the winner’s purse, which is valued at $50 million. The team who wins first will receive $16 million to split, and the runners-up will get $10 million between them.

The Miami event will run from Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30. The first two days will feature match play between teams, while the final day will award the win to whichever remaining team has the lowest overall score.

The teams have earned points based on how they finished in the first seven events of the season, which determines the seeding for match play over the first two days of the tournament. The top four teams will have a bye on Friday, and the top seeds at the start of each day of play will be allowed to select the team they’ll compete against that day in match play.

On Sunday, the 16 golfers of the remaining four teams who haven’t been eliminated will take to the course in a signature LIV shotgun start, and the best combined score at the end of the day will win the $16 million first-place prize.

The 4 Aces are currently favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds set at +175. The team is made up of captain Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez, and Patrick Reed. The Crushers — Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri — are behind them in the odds at +300.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Match Play Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, October 28 from the Blue Monster at Doral in Miami, Florida.

2022 LIV Match Play Championship Odds Team Winner Team Winner 4 Aces +175 Crushers +350 Fire Balls +400 Smash +800 Stinger +900 Punch +1400 Hy Flyers +2000 Majesticks +2000 Torque +2800 Niblicks +3500 Cleeks +3500 Iron Heads +3500