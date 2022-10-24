Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Heat on Monday

The second week of the new NBA season will tip off tonight with the Toronto Raptors once again facing the Miami Heat. The game will take place at FTX Arena with the tip set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both of these teams just met in Miami on Saturday where the Heat edged the Raptors in a 112-109 victory. Miami held control for most of this contest to pick up its first victory of the season. Jimmy Butler led the team with 24 points and five assists while Max Strus came off the bench to offer 20 points and five rebounds. Toronto made a frantic late push in the final minute, getting to with one score after trailing by 10. Pascal Siakam came just short of a triple-double, putting up 23 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

Miami enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.

Raptors vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +3.5

Considering that these two teams just faced each other 48 hours ago, I’ll go with the Raptors to cover and potentially grab the outright win here. They should be able to avoid falling into a hole like they did on Saturday and hold the Heat to under 50% shooting.

Over/Under: Under 215

This game should be tighter defensively considering these teams just played each other on Saturday. I expect both teams to shoot at a low-mid 40% clip for the contest, so take the under.