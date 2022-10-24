Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Bulls on Monday

A new week of the young NBA season will get underway tonight as the Boston Celtics hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls. The game will take place at the United Center with the tip set for 8 p.m. ET

Boston is just one of four remaining undefeated teams in the league, last dispatching the Magic in a 126-120 victory Sunday. This game was the Jayson Tatum show as the star wing dropped 40 points and eight rebounds in the victory. Derrick White provided backup with 27 points of his own.

Chicago lost back-to-back games over the weekend, last getting torched by the Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss Saturday. The Bulls didn’t have any answers on defense for Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs’ offense, allowing Cleveland to shoot 56.5% from the field. Zach LaVine put up 23 points in the setback.

Boston enters the game as a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.

Celtics vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -6

I’ll keep riding the hot hand and pick the Celtics to cover here. Boston is shooting a league-best 52% from the field so far while Chicago is near the bottom of the league at 42.2%. That should potentially factor into the C’s running away with this one.

Over/Under: Under 226

Chicago’s early struggles from the field could potentially play a role in the total for this matchup coming in low. I’ll go with the under for this one.